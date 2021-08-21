Sign up
Photo 1046
Om
I bought a skeleton doing yoga...it was a good day (bahahaha)
Quote: I change my thoughts; I can my world (yoga mantra)
21st August 2021
21st Aug 21
3
2
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3197
photos
204
followers
263
following
286% complete
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 Year 5
Tags
skeleton
,
yoga
,
linnypinny-bw
,
aug21words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
LOL He is cool looking.
August 21st, 2021
bkb in the city
Cute
August 21st, 2021
Nina Ganci
sitting on the floor is hard enough, getting into the om pose ... I too would become a skeleton
Lovely fun find and well captured
August 21st, 2021
Lovely fun find and well captured