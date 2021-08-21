Previous
Om by linnypinny
Photo 1046

Om

I bought a skeleton doing yoga...it was a good day (bahahaha)
Quote: I change my thoughts; I can my world (yoga mantra)
21st August 2021 21st Aug 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
286% complete

mittens (Marilyn) ace
LOL He is cool looking.
August 21st, 2021  
bkb in the city
Cute
August 21st, 2021  
Nina Ganci
sitting on the floor is hard enough, getting into the om pose ... I too would become a skeleton
Lovely fun find and well captured
August 21st, 2021  
