Previous
Next
End of Abstracts by linnypinny
Photo 1056

End of Abstracts

My computer is soooo slow - haven't been posting as much this week. Hopefully, it will improve. Thanks for stopping by.
Quote: Behold this day - it is yours to make (Black Elk)
31st August 2021 31st Aug 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
289% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Nice one! I love the colours and the shape
August 31st, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
Cool, have enjoyed your abstracts a great deal
August 31st, 2021  
Diana ace
Awesome shapes and colours! I just transferred thousands of photos to an external, hoping my pc would be faster 😉
August 31st, 2021  
Annie-Sue ace
could meditate with this one
August 31st, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
This is a nice one!
August 31st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise