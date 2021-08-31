Sign up
Photo 1056
End of Abstracts
My computer is soooo slow - haven't been posting as much this week. Hopefully, it will improve. Thanks for stopping by.
Quote: Behold this day - it is yours to make (Black Elk)
31st August 2021
31st Aug 21
5
0
moni kozi
ace
Nice one! I love the colours and the shape
August 31st, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool, have enjoyed your abstracts a great deal
August 31st, 2021
Diana
ace
Awesome shapes and colours! I just transferred thousands of photos to an external, hoping my pc would be faster 😉
August 31st, 2021
Annie-Sue
ace
could meditate with this one
August 31st, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
This is a nice one!
August 31st, 2021
