Photo 1059
Bee
The rest of this month's quotes come from a to go cup from my fav restaurant. Happy Friday, all.
Quote: Be optimistic ♥
3rd September 2021
3rd Sep 21
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
2
1
365 Year 5
FinePix F850EXR
3rd September 2016 10:27am
nature
flower
bee
sep21words
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Very pretty close up shot.
September 3rd, 2021
