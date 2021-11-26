Previous
And So It Begins by linnypinny
Photo 1143

And So It Begins

Couldn't pass up this holiday plank from Target. Hoping to get most decorating and some Christmas cards done today ♥ Many thanks for dropping by.
26th November 2021 26th Nov 21

Lin

ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
Photo Details

