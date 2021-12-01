Previous
Wishing Ewe A Merry Christmas Season by linnypinny
Photo 1148

Wishing Ewe A Merry Christmas Season

The last of my farm prints (unless I find more at Walmart, which is unlikely. Staying close to home until my car noise can be diagnosed and fixed next week) Thanks for stopping by ♥
1st December 2021 1st Dec 21

Lin

linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
JeannieC57
CUTE ... did you draw this?Starred!
December 1st, 2021  
