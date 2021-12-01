Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1148
Wishing Ewe A Merry Christmas Season
The last of my farm prints (unless I find more at Walmart, which is unlikely. Staying close to home until my car noise can be diagnosed and fixed next week) Thanks for stopping by ♥
1st December 2021
1st Dec 21
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Lin
ace
@linnypinny
Year 6 - Just a girl from Tennessee in love with photography and this community.
3303
photos
202
followers
264
following
314% complete
View this month »
1141
1142
1143
1144
1145
1146
1147
1148
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 Year 5
Camera
FinePix F850EXR
Taken
27th November 2021 10:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sheep
,
print
,
linnypinny-christmas2021
JeannieC57
CUTE ... did you draw this?Starred!
December 1st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close