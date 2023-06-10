Previous
Welcoming Committee by lisab514
Welcoming Committee

This little guy apparently lives under the dock at the county boat launch up North. He comes out and makes his presence known and then slithers away. I feel a bit sorry for him. It's his home that we vacationeers are constantly invading.
10th June 2023 10th Jun 23

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Susan Wakely ace
Guess it is friendly but happy to see from a distance.
June 26th, 2023  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Yikes, don't get close. Great capture.
June 26th, 2023  
