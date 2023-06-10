Sign up
92 / 365
Welcoming Committee
This little guy apparently lives under the dock at the county boat launch up North. He comes out and makes his presence known and then slithers away. I feel a bit sorry for him. It's his home that we vacationeers are constantly invading.
10th June 2023
10th Jun 23
365
iPhone XR
10th June 2023 3:11pm
snake
Susan Wakely
ace
Guess it is friendly but happy to see from a distance.
June 26th, 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Yikes, don't get close. Great capture.
June 26th, 2023
