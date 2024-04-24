Previous
Crab Apple Blossoms by lisab514
295 / 365

Crab Apple Blossoms

Getting caught up on my calendar, this is a shot of my crab apple tree. It too is beautiful this time of year.
24th April 2024 24th Apr 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
Diana ace
What a stunning capture of your beautiful tree, wonderful colours, light and dof.
April 24th, 2024  
