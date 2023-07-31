Previous
To Gnome Me is to Love Me! by lisab514
To Gnome Me is to Love Me!

A cute little gnome, made of all natural elements found hiding at the Chicago Botanic Gardens.
Lisa Brown

@lisab514
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Well spotted and a lovely capture. Gnomes are everywhere these days. LOL
July 31st, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Great title & cute shot!
July 31st, 2023  
