122 / 365
To Gnome Me is to Love Me!
A cute little gnome, made of all natural elements found hiding at the Chicago Botanic Gardens.
31st July 2023
31st Jul 23
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
26th July 2023 3:20pm
Tags
gnome
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Well spotted and a lovely capture. Gnomes are everywhere these days. LOL
July 31st, 2023
Carole Sandford
ace
Great title & cute shot!
July 31st, 2023
