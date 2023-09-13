Previous
Bad Casting by lisab514
Bad Casting

My husband, (quite the fisherman) noticed this bobber in the tree on our morning walk. Never in a million years would I have noticed it but sure enough, someone did a poor cast and lost their bobber.
Lisa Brown

