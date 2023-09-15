Sign up
144 / 365
Where'd That Donut Come From?
I was decorating around the house for fall this morning and said to Greg that I could sure go for a fresh apple cider donut. Next thing I knew we were at the orchard buying donuts. And boy oh boy, it was definitely worth the trip.
15th September 2023
15th Sep 23
Lisa Brown
ace
@lisab514
Tags
apple cider donuts
,
hello fall
Susan Wakely
ace
Yum what a treat.
September 15th, 2023
