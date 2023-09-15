Previous
Where'd That Donut Come From? by lisab514
144 / 365

Where'd That Donut Come From?

I was decorating around the house for fall this morning and said to Greg that I could sure go for a fresh apple cider donut. Next thing I knew we were at the orchard buying donuts. And boy oh boy, it was definitely worth the trip.
15th September 2023 15th Sep 23

Lisa Brown

ace
@lisab514
39% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Yum what a treat.
September 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise