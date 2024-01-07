Previous
Happy Hubby by lisab514
Happy Hubby

Today is my husband's birthday so I made his favorite cake, Red Velvet Cake using his mother's recipe. Happy Birthday Greg! Hope its as good as it looks lol
Lisa Brown

Sue Cooper
That looks amazing! Happy Birthday Greg! Enjoy your cake 😁
January 7th, 2024  
gloria jones
Looks scrumptious...Happy Birthday to your hubby.
January 7th, 2024  
