255 / 365
humming bird
It is such a beautiful day here but nothing is in bloom yet (except the hellebores) so I thought I would revisit some shots from last year that I never posted. This was taken in June.
2nd March 2024
2nd Mar 24
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3400
Taken
6th June 2023 9:18am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
