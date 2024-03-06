Previous
Time to Celebrate by lisab514
Time to Celebrate

Today we are having our quarterly book club birthday celebration. Jill and Judy are the guests of honor. I hope they like what I got them.
6th March 2024 6th Mar 24

Lisa Brown

@lisab514
