Previous
Next
Plant Love by lisaconrad
Photo 620

Plant Love

I have kept this plant alive for the last five years!
A coworker gave it to me for Christmas in 2015.
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise