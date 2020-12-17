Previous
Things I missed by lisaconrad
Photo 621

Things I missed

I miss being carefree when going outside, not wearing mask and being able to browse around stores.
17th December 2020

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
