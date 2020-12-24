Previous
Next
One Year Ago by lisaconrad
Photo 628

One Year Ago

One year ago we were all excited to celebrate Nalia’s first Christmas with the whole family together. We hadn’t heard of COVID and thought 2020 was going to be a normal year.
We were wrong.
24th December 2020 24th Dec 20

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
172% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise