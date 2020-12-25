Previous
Love is ... by lisaconrad
Love is ...

Love is being around people where you can be yourself. Love is getting excited for someone else to open presents. Love is waking up multiple times a night with your dog.
Lisa Conrad

I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
