Feng Shui by lisaconrad
Photo 665

Feng Shui

Today had my apartment’s energy cleansed. I placed these packets around my place in certain areas to focus on my goals.
This guy represents fun, creativity and longevity.
30th January 2021

Lisa Conrad

