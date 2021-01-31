Previous
Mount Bonnell by lisaconrad
Photo 666

Mount Bonnell

I climbed up to Mount Bonnell today. It has been several years since the last time I have been up here. I enjoyed the viewed and thought about what I want for the future.
31st January 2021 31st Jan 21

Lisa Conrad

