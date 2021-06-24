Previous
Sweet Notes by lisaconrad
Photo 809

Sweet Notes

It’s always exciting to get snail mail that isn’t a bill and it’s extra exciting when it is a sweet handwritten thank you note.
24th June 2021 24th Jun 21

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I’m back! I’m finished my year back in 2011, but a friend convinced me come back. I’m going to use it as a photo diary...
