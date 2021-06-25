Previous
It’s a Sign by lisaconrad
Photo 810

It’s a Sign

I have been thinking of visiting Boston the last few days. This evening I went to Target and this car was parked on the sign walk. The license plate says BOSTN12.
It’s a sign that I need to book my ticket.
Lisa Conrad

