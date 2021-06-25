Sign up
Photo 810
It’s a Sign
I have been thinking of visiting Boston the last few days. This evening I went to Target and this car was parked on the sign walk. The license plate says BOSTN12.
It’s a sign that I need to book my ticket.
25th June 2021
25th Jun 21
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
