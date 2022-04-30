Sign up
Photo 830
On the Road Again
Another long day of driving. I was in the car today for 14 hours. Went through Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and stopped in Syracuse, NY. Have a short drive tomorrow then I will be in my new home in Boston.
30th April 2022
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
Tags
#boston
,
#roadtrip
