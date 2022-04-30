Previous
On the Road Again by lisaconrad
Photo 830

On the Road Again

Another long day of driving. I was in the car today for 14 hours. Went through Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania and stopped in Syracuse, NY. Have a short drive tomorrow then I will be in my new home in Boston.
Lisa Conrad

