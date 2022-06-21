Previous
Lily by lisaconrad
There is a house a few doors down from me and they have these vibrant lilies. I would love to see all of them bloom at the same time. Just love the bright pink color.
21st June 2022

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
