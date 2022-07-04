Previous
Happy 4th of July by lisaconrad
Photo 895

Happy 4th of July

I went out with some new friends to celebrate July 4th. We had a great time getting to know each other and watching the fireworks 🎆.
4th July 2022 4th Jul 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
Diana ace
What a fabulous shot of the fireworks!
July 5th, 2022  
