Yellow Roses by lisaconrad
Photo 898

Yellow Roses

Close up of some yellow roses I bought a few days ago. Love how bright and happy yellow flowers are.
7th July 2022 7th Jul 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
