Previous
Next
Yoga Sail by lisaconrad
Photo 900

Yoga Sail

This morning my coworker and I did yoga on a schooner then sailed around Cape Ann for an hour. The weather was perfect; sunny, breezy, and cool. We went to lunch and had fresh seafood. It was so much fun and relaxing.
9th July 2022 9th Jul 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
246% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise