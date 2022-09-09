Previous
Catie Snow by lisaconrad
Photo 962

Catie Snow

A quick show of a sewer cover on my way to the doctor. I thought the little stencils of the moon, cat and tent were cute then I saw the words at the top. I’m not sure what Catie Snow means.
9th September 2022 9th Sep 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
263% complete

Photo Details

