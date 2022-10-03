Previous
Deliveries by lisaconrad
Photo 986

Deliveries

I went on a little online shopping spree last week and it all got delivered while I was gone this weekend. It took me three trips to carry all the packages back to my apartment.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
270% complete

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Wheee! This reminds me of the day (many years ago!) that I became obsessed with shopping on ebay! For a while, everyday was like Christmas!
October 5th, 2022  
Diana ace
You sure had a shopping spree, I would love to unpack all your parcels ;-)
October 5th, 2022  
