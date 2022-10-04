Previous
by lisaconrad
I saw this plush egg wearing sunglasses on the shelf at the cafe near my office. My coworker and I are obsessed with the drink London Fog, I took this photo while waiting for my drink.
Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
Diana ace
what a lovely find and shot! The drink is new to me, what is in it Lisa?
October 5th, 2022  
