5 PM by lisaconrad
5 PM

Daylight Saving was this weekend and now it is getting dark very early. I went on a walk around my neighborhood and it was so dark.
7th November 2022 7th Nov 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
