Christmas Penguins by lisaconrad
Photo 1033

Christmas Penguins

I got some close up shots of the Christmas lights from the house I posted the other day. I love penguins!
19th November 2022 19th Nov 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
283% complete

Diana ace
Lovely shot of the great decorations and lights. Nobody is in the Christmas spirit here yet.
November 20th, 2022  
