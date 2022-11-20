Previous
Fenway by lisaconrad
Photo 1034

Fenway

Today I went to a Winter Vintage Market and was quickly disappointed. There were less than 10 small booths and nothing I was interested in. Since it was on the other side of town I decided to walk around the neighborhood before heading home. I haven’t been to this area before so I didn’t know what was in the area. I knew Fenway Park where the Red Sox baseball team plays was close but was surprised when I had walked two blocks and ran into it. It was a cold day but it was nice walking around outside in the sun.
Lisa Conrad

Diana ace
What a great shot and pov, interesting with all those green shutters.
November 22nd, 2022  
