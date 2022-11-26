Previous
‘Tis the Season by lisaconrad
Photo 1040

‘Tis the Season

It is the day after Thanksgiving so it is officially the Christmas season. We went to the town square and saw Santa, got some hot chocolate and watch them light the Christmas tree.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
