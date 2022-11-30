Previous
Duck Boots by lisaconrad
Duck Boots

I bought new waterproof boots this weekend. It is going to rain this afternoon so of course I had to wear them to work today.
30th November 2022

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
