Photo 1045
The cafe near my office is connected to a restaurant and the floor I. The restaurant section is this mosaic. I took this shot today while waiting for my tea.
1st December 2022
1st Dec 22
1
0
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
1045
photos
5
followers
9
following
286% complete
1038
1039
1040
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
10
1
365
Public
Diana
ace
Lovely colours and repetitions.
December 3rd, 2022
