Previous
Next
by lisaconrad
Photo 1045

The cafe near my office is connected to a restaurant and the floor I. The restaurant section is this mosaic. I took this shot today while waiting for my tea.
1st December 2022 1st Dec 22

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
286% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely colours and repetitions.
December 3rd, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise