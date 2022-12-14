Previous
Christmas Party by lisaconrad
Photo 1058

Christmas Party

Today was my office Christmas party. It was a little bit of a let down. There wasn’t very much food, no desserts, and lots of people in a small space. But my coworker and I got to play with the photo booth.
14th December 2022 14th Dec 22

Lisa Conrad

