Santa Down by lisaconrad
Photo 1059

Santa Down

Passed this house on my way home and laughed at the state of their blowups. Hopefully they fill them up tonight.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

Lisa Conrad

bkb in the city
Great find and capture
December 16th, 2022  
