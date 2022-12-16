Sign up
Photo 1060
Travel Ornaments
I have a tradition where whenever I visit a new place I buy an ornament. These are the ones I bought this year. The moose is from Alaska and that was actually 2021. I love my Bigfoot ornament from my trip to Oregon this year.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
