Life Lessons by lisaconrad
Photo 1130

Life Lessons

I went on another walk today after work. I passed these very valuable life lessons near a train station.
Don’t get arrested
Live life to the fullest
24th February 2023

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
