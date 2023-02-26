Previous
Stone Wall by lisaconrad
Stone Wall

Today I went walking around the neighborhood with no directions in mind. Just wondering around. My parents called so I caught up with them while I was out walking.
26th February 2023 26th Feb 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
