Cardinal by lisaconrad
Photo 1133

Cardinal

My cardinal is back. I haven’t seen him since it got cold. He was supper fluffy sitting in the branches.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
310% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

