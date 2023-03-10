Previous
Money Tree by lisaconrad
Photo 1144

Money Tree

I ordered this money tree last week and forgot about it. It arrived today after I received some news at work that should lead to a raise.
10th March 2023

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
