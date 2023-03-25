Previous
Old Friends by lisaconrad
Photo 1159

Old Friends

An old friend from Austin was in town this weekend so we met up for lunch. It was great to see her and catch up.
We didn’t get a photo together but here are some flower I bought after lunch
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
