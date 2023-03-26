Previous
Brownstones by lisaconrad
Brownstones

Today was the perfect spring day, mid 50’s, sunny with a little breeze. A friend and I did a little shopping then walked around this beautiful neighborhood with 200 year old brownstones.
26th March 2023 26th Mar 23

Lisa Conrad

