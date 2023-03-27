Previous
Front Steps by lisaconrad
Photo 1161

Front Steps

Had a crazy busy day at work. I worked late and went back online after dinner. This is a shot of some pretty flowers and an ornate door from my walk yesterday.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Lisa Conrad

I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
