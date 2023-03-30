Previous
Fire Department by lisaconrad
Photo 1164

Fire Department

When I got off the train this afternoon there were multiple fire trucks blocking the road. I could tell what was going on. But there wasn’t a fire this time.
Lisa Conrad

