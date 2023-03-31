Previous
Another mural on a different wall of the community center. This reminds me of an old painting.
31st March 2023 31st Mar 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
Diana ace
It sure does, what a lovely find and shot.
