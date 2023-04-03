Previous
Happiness by lisaconrad
Photo 1167

Happiness

I had a few errands to run after work today. I walked to a different grocery store and went through this tunnel. It was covered in bright colors of graffiti.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Lisa Conrad

Diana ace
Wonderful find and capture, almost the whole rainbow there.
April 6th, 2023  
