Photo 1167
Checkerboard
I had no energy today so I hung out on my couch all day. Here is a quick shot of the titles in my lobby.
2nd April 2023
2nd Apr 23
1
0
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
1172
photos
4
followers
8
following
321% complete
View this month »
1165
1166
1167
1168
1169
1170
1171
1172
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 Pro
Taken
7th April 2023 5:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Great checkerboard patterns, it messes with the eyes if one looks too long ;-)
April 8th, 2023
