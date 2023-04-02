Previous
Checkerboard by lisaconrad
Photo 1167

Checkerboard

I had no energy today so I hung out on my couch all day. Here is a quick shot of the titles in my lobby.
2nd April 2023 2nd Apr 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
321% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
Great checkerboard patterns, it messes with the eyes if one looks too long ;-)
April 8th, 2023  
