Canoe by lisaconrad
Photo 1180

Canoe

We went to an art museum this morning before running some errands. We grabbed lunch and had a picnic over looking a bay. It was low tide so it was really muddy.
15th April 2023 15th Apr 23

Lisa Conrad

@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on. I’m...
