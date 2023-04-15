Sign up
Photo 1180
Canoe
We went to an art museum this morning before running some errands. We grabbed lunch and had a picnic over looking a bay. It was low tide so it was really muddy.
15th April 2023
15th Apr 23
0
0
Lisa Conrad
@lisaconrad
I'm moving to Boston!! I'm going to capture my first year of living in Boston and all of the new adventures I go on.
